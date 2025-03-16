Nothing To See Here, Just Shilpa Shetty Having A "Gud Day" In Punjab

Shilpa Shetty's latest Instagram post demands your undivided attention. The actress has shared a video from her recent travel excursion in Punjab.

The clip features Shilpa standing amid sugarcane fields, where workers are seen making fresh jaggery, also known as gud, from the sugarcane harvest.

Sharing a glimpse of the sweet treat, Shilpa said, "Just look at this gud. This is the real deal.” The actress also mentioned that the jaggery contained carom, fennel and sesame seeds. She also introduced her viewers to the manufacturer, who claimed the jaggery to be "100% pure."

Shilpa's side note read, "It's a 'Gud' day in Punjab. #SundayBinge(ing) on this yummy gud."

Reacting to the video, Shilpa's husband, Raj Kundra, dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Earlier this year, Shilpa Shetty went on a family holiday to the Maldives. The actress shared a series of pictures and videos from her tropical getaway on Instagram. She enjoyed a thrilling jet-skiing session over the crystal-clear waters with her husband, Raj Kundra.

On top of that, Shilpa Shetty tried her hand at sushi-making. The final slide showed the actress proudly displaying her sushi platter, and honestly, it looked absolutely delicious.

In her caption, Shilpa wrote, "Monday Motivation. Today was all about many firsts! 1) Jet ski Since I don't drive on land (a phobia ), I thought, why not ride the waves instead? Huge thanks to my instructor, Raj Kundra, for being so patient, at the risk of drowning!”

She added, “Since I can't swim or snorkel, this was the perfect way to explore the ocean depths, breathtaking!”

Shilpa concluded her note by writing, “Sushi-making class – It's truly an art! More respect to all the chefs out there. Nothing in life comes easy, you have to be willing to learn a new skill when the opportunity comes jump at it and enjoy the experience!”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the 2024 web series Indian Police Force.