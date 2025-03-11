Shilpa Shetty On The Climax Scene Of <i>Baazigar</i>: "We Shot That Scene Nearly Five Times"

Amongst the many films in Shilpa Shetty's impressive filmography, one film particularly stands out. That is Baazigar, which also had Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in key roles.

Recently the climax scene of the film garnered sudden popularity on social media. To those unaware, in the said scene, Shah Rukh Khan's character Ajay Sharma is seen pushing Seema (Shilpa Shetty) from the building.

The actress who attended the Jagran Film Festival recently, addressed the sudden attention towards the particular scene. She revealed what exactly had unraveled on set, and how tedious it got.

Shilpa said, "I had no knowledge about films at that time, and I didn't know how to approach it. I was like a student on set. I used to be very nervous back then. Because I came from a South Indian background, I never spoke in Hindi on the sets. When I did Aag, I asked Kader Bhai to teach me Urdu, and that's when I learned from scratch. I used to feel very nervous about dialogue deliveries. But all of it is okay because I can convey it. People understand what I am trying to say."

She further added, "Akbar Bhai was the action director for the film, and we shot that scene nearly five times. I had a scar on my hip for nearly 8-10 years of my life because I was asked to wear a harness. Back in those times, we did not have any VFX. So I had to act authentically to show that I was falling and the building was moving. But the makers thought that the scene could be shot better. I have died nearly 15 times."

She shared that once the end product came to view, the Baazigar team knew that an iconic shot had been done and that it was indeed a moment in Hindi cinema.

Shilpa concluded, "Shah Rukh Khan was brilliant. In the 90s, films were made with sheer love and not on a monetary basis."

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Baazigar is a crime thriller film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Kajol in the lead roles.