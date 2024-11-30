'Unacceptable To Drag My Wife...': Raj Kundra's Scathing Post Amid Raids

Businessman Raj Kundra has written a scathing note on Instagram amid raids at his house and offices as part of a money laundering probe linked to the production and distribution of pornographic content. Stating that he's fully cooperating with the investigation, he said it was "unacceptable" for the media to use his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty's name amid the probe.

"While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let's set the record straight: I'm fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years," he said in an Instagram story late Friday night. "As for the claims of 'associates', 'pornography' and 'money laundering', let's just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail," it further read.

In a "note to the media", he also asked them to respect the privacy of his family. "It's unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife's name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries," he said.

Shilpa Shetty's lawyer has also clarified that she had "nothing to do with any offence" and trashed the media reports of her being raided as "misleading".

Mr Kundra's remarks follow raids by the Enforcement Directorate at his 15 premises, including his Juhu residence.

The 49-year-old businessman is accused of being involved in a scheme that monetised explicit content streamed via the 'Hotshots' app. The app was earlier available on Apple and Google Play, but was removed after public and legal scrutiny.

Mr Kundra faces allegation that he used his company, Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, to manage the app's operations and later facilitated the app's sale to the UK-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, which helped the streaming of explicit content.

Aspiring actors were allegedly lured by the 'Hotshots' app under the pretext of web series auditions and then coerced into filming semi-nude or nude scenes against their wishes. Cops claim that they found evidences in Mr Kundra's phone of financial transactions linked to the UK-based company and selling 119 adult films for $1.2 million.

Mr Kundra, who was arrested in the case in 2021 by Mumbai Police and later granted bail, has denied the charges and said he was made a "scapegoat" in the case. He has also claimed that he had no active involvement in the production of pornographic content.

He is also being probed for his alleged involvement in a crypto-ponzi scheme by Amit Bhardwaj, who was the mastermind behind the Gain Bitcoin Scam. The ED attached assets worth Rs 98 crore, belonging to him and his wife, earlier this year over charges that they acquired the proceeds from illicit activities.