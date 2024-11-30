'Misleading': Shilpa Shetty's Lawyer Dismisses Reports Of Probe Agency Raids

Shilpa Shetty's lawyer said that she has nothing to do with any offence.

After several media reports emerged on social media claiming an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra's house, her lawyer issued a statement, saying she has "nothing to do with any offence."

In a statement, advocate Prashant Patil called the reports "misleading."

"There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature," the statement read.

Mr Patil also mentioned the case in question is an ongoing probe regarding Raj Kundra, and that he has been cooperating with the authorities.

"However, the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj Kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out," he mentioned.

The lawyer also requested media personnel to refrain from using pictures and videos of Shilpa Shetty while mentioning the case in the reports.

"Would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos, pictures and name of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case. Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter," the statement concluded.

