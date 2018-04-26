Veere Di Wedding: Sonam Kapoor's 'Favourite Hero' (Not Co-Star) Is Kareena Kapoor Sonam Kapoor says it's easier to work with female co-stars. "People expect women to pull other women down and compete with each other"

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor at Veere Di Wedding event in Mumbai

Sonam said Kareena's her 'favourite hero she's ever worked with"
If all girls come together, they can literally move the world: Sonam
Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1

Veere Di Wedding and she says that Kareena is her "favourite hero she's ever worked with." Sonam was speaking at the trailer launch event for Veere Di Wedding, which is the story of four girlfriends dealing with their individual crisis and that of their veeres. "I am telling you, it is the easiest thing to work with other women. Unfortunately, our conditioning is such that people expect women to pull other women down and compete with each other. But what's amazing is to actually work towards the same goal and create the best possible version of something. If all girls come together, they can literally move the world," said Sonam, reports news agency IANS.



Veere Di Wedding also features Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania and it is produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor. The film's director is Shashanka Ghosh.



Watch the trailer of Veere Di Wedding:



At the event, Sonam Kapoor explained how Veere Di Wedding is not at all like her 2010 film Aisha (also directed by Shashanka Ghosh). "Aisha wasn't a friendship film. It was a film about a girl and her friends. But this film is an ensemble film that is about each girl's journey. Each of us has an equally important story to tell. Of course, the story is about one of the friends getting married and it is from her perspective."



Describing Veere Di Wedding, Sonam said: "It is a story about friendship, about girls. And I don't think such a film has been made before where it is entertaining, it is fun, it has got romance, dance and drama. It has got everything. Why can't women headline a female commercial film which has a story about girls?"



"Hopefully, with everyone's support, I think this will bring about a change in the kind of films which are made and the kind of roles written for us," she added.



Veere Di Wedding is scheduled to release on June 1.



