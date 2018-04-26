Veere Di Wedding: If You Were Counting The Gaalis In The Trailer, You Aren't Alone

If you have watched the trailer of Veere Di Wedding, you might have been struck - as we were - by the sheer number of cuss words mouthed by the actresses who play the four central characters in the film: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. They play four friends, each navigating a personal crisis of her own. Swara is considering divorce; Shikha, a new mother, hasn't had sex in a year; Kareena, whose wedding it is, crumbles in spectacular bridezilla fashion and ends up calling the shaadi off. And Sonam? Sonam is footloose and fancy-free but plainly a little over-exacting in her standards for potential sexual partners.
If these near-total eclipses of the heart seem familiar, perhaps the veeres' manner of coping might too. Or, they might not. Veere really means brothers and the gender-bending title of the film extends to the dialogues - the four women speak in the film in the way they imagine men would, or perhaps they imagine this is how women talk when stressed or even just making daily conversation. And while women, or many of them, probably do pepper their conversation with a certain amount of swearing, we personally don't have any female friends as foul-mouthed as these veeres, not even close. Anyhow, the trailer is packed with frequent and industrial strength gaalis, possibly because it seemed unlikely to the writer that discussing sex and marriage trouble is impossible without using strong language.
In defence of the Veere Di Wedding cursing, Kareena's expletive-spliced lines do seem to fit naturally in to first her absolute consternation when her boyfriend unexpectedly proposes, and then her frustration as the wedding plans balloon alarmingly out of control into a public spectacle, as Indian weddings do. But Sonam's use of a particularly unsavoury cuss word while venting about being judged for her unmarried status, for instance, seems a bit random and excessive.
At least one tweet we found was unimpressed by the loaded dialogues.
Khalli Pilli Ka Gaali Galoch, Just To Show That Even Girls Can Abuse and Have The Right To Abuse. Well, Abusing For No Reason Isn't "COOL" Be It For Girls or Guys! #VDW— Himesh (@himeshmankad) April 25, 2018
But will the infamously strait-laced Central Board of Film Certification pass Veere Di Wedding intact? At the launch of the trailer, Sonam Kapoor said, "We hope the Censor Board doesn't cut anything because there's nothing objectionable in the film." Which is true - we aren't passing moral judgment on the cuss words, just questioning if women actually speak this way for real."
Watch the trailer of Veere Di Wedding here:
(Viewer discretion advised. Some content in this video may be unsuitable for children.)
Veere Di Wedding certainly looks like a lot of fun, with its Sex And The City vibe. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, it co-stars Permanent Roommates actor Sumeet Vyas and releases on June 1.