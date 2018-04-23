Veere Di Wedding New Poster: 'Good Times' With Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker And Shikha Talsania

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania are making the wait for Veere Di Wedding so, so difficult

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 23, 2018 19:30 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "It's never what it looks like," tweeted Sonam
  2. Veere Di Wedding trailer will release on April 25
  3. It is Kareena's first film after giving birth to Taimur
Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania (the 'fantastic four') are making the wait for their new film Veere Di Wedding so, so difficult. A brand new poster of Veere Di Wedding arrived just now and it appears that the 'Veeres' are all set for one hell of a night. Are they getting ready for a pyjama party or a girls night out? Hard to make out. However, the poster is a treat to all those who are waiting for the film (like us). The poster also reveals when the trailer of the film is set to release - April 25 it is. "You think you know my Veeres and me well enough? It's never what it looks like," Sonam described the new poster, adding the hashtag 'I Am Not a Chick Flick.' (So cool).

Take a look at Veere Di Wedding new poster.
 

Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha recently shot a promotional song for Veere Di Wedding, and they had a blast together (we have proof). Farah Khan choreographed the song.
 

 
 


Veere Di Wedding is Kareena's first film after giving birth to son Taimur. Of the film, she earlier told news agency PTI, "It's a different kind of movie. It's a story of four friends. It's not the typical boy-meets-girl romance which I think I've done so much of. So I thought this should be different. It's a small film, made by women. The producers are women - Rhea (Kapoor) and Ekta (Kapoor). I think it's a special film and people will appreciate it."

Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashank Ghosh and opens in theatres on June 1.
 

