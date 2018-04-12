Kareena Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor Are 'Killing It' On The Sets Of Veere Di Wedding Courtesy Farah Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are 'killing it' on the sets of their latest song from their upcoming film Veere Di Wedding featuring rapper Badshah. Choreographer Farah Khan has been keeping us posted of the song's development through her social media. A couple of hours ago, Farah shared a picture from the sets, which she captioned, "Killing it with Sonam Kapoor, Badshah, and Kareena Kapoor! #fiercenessoverload" The last time we checked, Sonam Kapoor and rapper Badshah brought the house down with their party anthem Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in her 2014 film Khoobsurat. But this time, the duo, who have collaborated again for Veere Di Wedding, will be joined by Kareena Kapoor and we're sure there'll be some fireworks.
Highlights
- Farah Khan is choreographing the song, Tareefan
- The song is a gender-bending parody
- Veere Di Wedding is Kareena's first film after son Taimur's birth
Here's what Farah Khan posted on Instagram:
Sonam Kapoor had earlier posted a picture of her with Farah Khan on Instagram and wrote, "Farah! I'm so lucky I get to work with you! Thanks so much for doing this song! We love you!" Farah re-posted the photo and captioned it, "...the wait was worth it!! Love you baby."
The song, which has been tentatively titled Tareefan, is a gender-bending parody. In the song, the protagonist team - Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania - would be seen performing tasks primarily presumed to be done by men reported Mumbai Mirror.
Mumbai Mirror, "Tareefan means compliments in Punjabi. The song will have an urban vibe. I will not only be rapping but also singing for the first time. Qaran Mehta is the music director while I have co-written the lyrics. The treatment of this dance number is completely different from the ones I have done before."
Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor. This would be Kareena Kapoor's first film after Taimur's birth. Veere Di Wedding will hit the screens on June 1.