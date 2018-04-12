The Wedding That's Keeping Sonam Kapoor Busy

Sonam Kapoor is reportedly getting married to Anand Ahuja later this month

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 12, 2018 13:25 IST
Sonam Kapoor on the sets of a film in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor)

Reports of Sonam Kapoor's impending wedding to Anand Ahuja are circulating on the Internet like wildfire. Each report suggests a different location and timeframe of the wedding, which is keeping fans confused. But there's one 'wedding' we know that's keeping Sonam Kapoor on her toes - her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding. Sonam Kapoor shared a photo from the sets of Veere Di Wedding on Wednesday - royally ignoring the rumours about her wedding - with choreographer Farah Khan. She wrote: "Farah! I'm so lucky I get to work with you. Thanks so much for doing this song. We love you." Sonam looked spectacular in an off-shoulder dress. Farah shared Sonam Kapoor's post on her account and revealed it is a "killer track."

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post:
 


Veere Di Wedding also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor. The trailer of Veere Di Wedding will reportedly release on April 19 while the film will hit the screens on June 1.

Till that Veere Di Wedding, fans of Sonam Kapoor have their eye glued to the Internet for updates about the 32-year-old actress' wedding IRL. As per the latest intel shared by Mumbai Mirror, Sonam and Anand Ahuja, who owns fashion label Bhane, will get married in Mumbai on April 29. The invitations have reportedly been sent out and the preparations are in full swing.

Sonam Kapoor's other upcoming projects are Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga with her father Anil Kapoor and the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

