The Wedding That's Keeping Sonam Kapoor Busy

Reports of Sonam Kapoor's impending wedding to Anand Ahuja are circulating on the Internet like wildfire. Each report suggests a different location and timeframe of the wedding, which is keeping fans confused. But there's one 'wedding' we know that's keeping Sonam Kapoor on her toes - her upcoming film. Sonam Kapoor shared a photo from the sets ofon Wednesday - royally ignoring the rumours about her wedding - with choreographer Farah Khan. She wrote: "Farah! I'm so lucky I get to work with you. Thanks so much for doing this song. We love you." Sonam looked spectacular in an off-shoulder dress. Farah shared Sonam Kapoor's post on her account and revealed it is a "killer track."Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post:also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor. The trailer ofwill reportedly release on April 19 while the film will hit the screens on June 1. Till that, fans of Sonam Kapoor have their eye glued to the Internet for updates about the 32-year-old actress' wedding IRL. As per the latest intel shared by Mumbai Mirror , Sonam and Anand Ahuja, who owns fashion label Bhane, will get married in Mumbai on April 29. The invitations have reportedly been sent out and the preparations are in full swing.Sonam Kapoor's other upcoming projects arewith her father Anil Kapoor and the Sanjay Dutt biopic.