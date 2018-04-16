A Veere Di Wedding Update On 'Fantastic Four' Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker And Shikha Talsania

Highlights
- Ekta Kapoor says the all four actresses are "fantastic"
- "They are the film," says Veere Di Wedding co-producer
- The trailer of Veere Di Wedding will release on April 19
Here's Ekta Kapoor's tweet:
Super Happie with how good the fantastic four are! #KareenaKapoorKhan@sonamakapoor@ReallySwara n @ShikhaTalsania ! I loved every min of u veeres!— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) April 15, 2018
Nikhil Dwivedi, who has also invested in the film, re-posted Ekta's tweeted and added: "I agree wholeheartedly. They are the film!"
I agree wholeheartedly. They are the film! https://t.co/xE7i91qQY7— NIKHIL DWIVEDI (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) April 16, 2018
These are the recent pictures from the film shoot, where Farah Khan choreographed a song sequence:
#Repost @reallyswara (@get_repost) Attitude is ON! With the coolest of all #veeres @farahkhankunder choreographing our promotional song.. #veerediwedding #comingsoon #veeres4life @sonamkapoor @shikhatalsania #kareenakapoorkhan @poonamdamania #VeereLove #SonamKapoor #KareenaKapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan #SwaraBhaskar #ShikhaTalsania #Bollywood #VDW
And here are the posters of Veere Di Wedding:
Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashank Ghosh. The film's trailer will release on social media on April 19 while the film will open in theatres on June 1.