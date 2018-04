A Veere Di Wedding Update On 'Fantastic Four' Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker And Shikha Talsania

Highlights Ekta Kapoor says the all four actresses are "fantastic" "They are the film," says Veere Di Wedding co-producer The trailer of Veere Di Wedding will release on April 19

Super Happie with how good the fantastic four are! #KareenaKapoorKhan@sonamakapoor@ReallySwara n @ShikhaTalsania ! I loved every min of u veeres! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) April 15, 2018

I agree wholeheartedly. They are the film! https://t.co/xE7i91qQY7 — NIKHIL DWIVEDI (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) April 16, 2018

A post shared by Veere Di Wedding (@vdwthefilm) on Jan 16, 2018 at 4:29am PST

A post shared by Veere Di Wedding (@vdwthefilm) on Jan 12, 2018 at 11:52pm PST

A post shared by Veere Di Wedding (@vdwthefilm) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

Before the trailer of, starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, releases on social media co-producer Ekta Kapoor let us in on a secret - she "loved every min of (the) veeres."is produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor in association with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. Naturally, the television czarina had access to the trailer (and even the film) before any of us. On Monday, Ekta congratulated the "fantastic four" saying: "Super happy with how good the fantastic four are! I loved every min of u veeres!" So far the filmmakers have released a few posters and a couple of pictures from the filming were shared by fan clubs. Sonam and Swara have also shared BTS pictures on their respective Instagram accounts once in a while.Here's Ekta Kapoor's tweet:Nikhil Dwivedi, who has also invested in the film, re-posted Ekta's tweeted and added: "I agree wholeheartedly. They are the film!"These are the recent pictures from the film shoot, where Farah Khan choreographed a song sequence:And here are the posters ofis Kareena Kapoor's first film after the birth of her son Taimur. Kareena took a brief maternity leave after Taimur's arrival but soon she hit the gym to get the desired look foris directed by Shashank Ghosh. The film's trailer will release on social media on April 19 while the film will open in theatres on June 1.