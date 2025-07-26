Smriti Irani And Ekta Kapoor To Seek Blessings From Nathdwara Temple Ahead Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi Reboot

All eyes are on July 29, 2025, as one of Ekta Kapoor's most loved television shows of all time - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning with its reboot series. What's even better is that the OG cast is returning, too. Most importantly, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Tulsi and Mihir.

As per reports, Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani are all set to seek blessings for their upcoming show at Nathdwara Temple near Udaipur, Rajasthan, on July 27, 2025.

It is one of the oldest and most famous temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. Over 300 years old, this temple is a spiritual haven for devotees from the Pushtimarg tradition.

Background

A teaser for the upcoming sequel has already been released, featuring Smriti Irani as Tulsi, taking viewers through the iconic Virani house in Shanti Niketan.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will also mark the return of several original cast members, including Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani, Hiten Tejwani as Karan Virani and Gauri Pradhan as Nandini Virani.

The new promo revealed that there will be new faces Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi. The show is set to premiere on July 29 at 10:30 pm.

Smriti Irani On How Kyunki Redefined Television

The show originally aired in a late-night 10:30 pm slot, which was considered an off-peak time. However, it soon became a trendsetter.

"From 2000 to 2008, our team redefined television in a completely new way. Back then, no one used to watch TV at 10:30 p.m. Women producing television series weren't common, and it was also rare for female actors to be the central narrators and the core focus of any show. Establishing all these things was a landmark in itself, a unique chapter of our lives," Smriti Irani said.

Smriti also spoke about how the success of the show transformed the lives of those who worked on it.

"I still remember when we first started working on the show; we were about 120-150 people. None of us owned a house or a car. We all laid the financial foundation of our lives through Kyunki. People may watch us on screen, but many don't realise how many households keep their stoves burning simply because someone switches on the television."

In A Nutshell

Tulsi Virani, aka Smriti Irani and Kyunki's producer Ekta Kapoor are headed to Nathdwara Temple in Rajasthan to seek blessings ahead of the premiere of the Reboot series. They will visit the temple on July 27, 2025.