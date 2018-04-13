Hard To Beat Kareena And Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding Swag In These Pics

Veere Di Wedding recently shot a promotional song, which means Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania had a blast together. They did indeed and as proof we have BTS photos from the sets, shared by Sonam, Swara, Shikha and not to mention the choreographer herself - Farah Khan. While a photo, featuring veeres Kareena and Sonam went crazy viral on Thursday, the Internet woke up to a couple of new entries, courtesy Swara and Wake Up Sid actress Shikha Talsania. "Attitude is on! With the coolest of all veeres, Farah Khan choreographing our promotional song," Swara captioned a photo.
Shikha appeared to be a little star-struck to be part of an ensemble group. "Eeeeppp!!! Cannot believe I get to be a part of this fierce gang! Thank you so much Farah Khan for such a surreal and super fun shoot," she wrote.
Sonam and Kareena's wardrobe changes for the song were part chic and part classy - we spotted both leather and an off-shoulder dress on Kareena while Sonam sported corset blouses for the song. Here's how the Team Veere Di Wedding set the party mood:
Commentsthis is what Kareena told PTI: "It's a different kind of movie. It's a story of four friends. It's not the typical boy-meets-girl romance which I think I've done so much of. So I thought this should be different. It's a small film, made by women. The producers are women - Rhea (Kapoor) and Ekta (Kapoor). I think it's a special film and people will appreciate it."
Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. The trailer of Veere Di Wedding is expected to release on April 19 while the film will arrive in theatres on June 1.