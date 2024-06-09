To Birthday Girl Sonam Kapoor, A Birthday Wish From Kareena Kapoor

Image shared on X. (Image courtesy: QHDposts)

Sonam Kapoor, 39 today, received the sweetest wish from Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor. On Sunday, the Udta Punjab star wished the bir5thday girl by sharing a monochrome image of them. Below the image, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday darling Sonam. Love you and wish you all the happiness." For the unversed, Kareea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have worked together in the 2018 comedy film Veere Di Wedding, which also starred Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in titular roles.

See Kareena Kapoor's wish for Sonam below:

On the personal front, Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor got married in May 2018. They welcomed Vayu in August 2022.

Last month, in a chat with India Today, Sonam talked about a positive change motherhood has brought in her life. The actress said, "The positive change that's come about in my life with motherhood is that I feel more myself now. I was pushed to a point where I had to accept myself because my whole body changed, my mental makeup changed and I was like if I don't accept myself now for what I am, who I am and how my body has changed, it's never going to happen. This is the time I need to understand otherwise I'm going to go down a dark hole. So, I just had to learn to be okay with who I am and where I am in my life.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Blind. The Shome Makhija directorial also featured Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in key roles.