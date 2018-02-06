Kareena Kapoor Explains Why Veere Di Wedding Is A 'Special Film' Kareena Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding releases this June

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kareena Kapoor, Sonam, Swara and Shikha in Veere Di Wedding (Courtesy: vdwthefilm) New Delhi: Highlights "It's not the typical boy-meets-girl romance," Kareena said "I think it's a special film and people will appreciate it," she added Veere Di Wedding is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor Veere Di Wedding is Kareena's first film post-pregnancy. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Kareena underlined that that Veere Di Wedding is not a typical Bollywood romantic film and told PTI, "It's a different kind of movie. It's a story of four friends. It's not the typical boy-meets-girl romance which I think I've done so much of. So I thought this should be different. It's a small film, made by women. The producers are women - Rhea (Kapoor) and Ekta (Kapoor). I think it's a special film and people will appreciate it."



The first look of the film was unveiled last October and a new poster arrived this January.

A post shared by Veere Di Wedding (@vdwthefilm) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

A post shared by Veere Di Wedding (@vdwthefilm) on Jan 16, 2018 at 4:29am PST



After giving birth to Taimur in December 2016 (her and Saif Ali Khan's son), Kareena soon resumed her gym sessions. The first schedule of Veere Di Wedding was shot in Delhi in August and Taimur accompanied his mother to the sets.



On being asked about Kareena's 'comeback' film, Saif said, "Had you asked this question to her, she would have probably thrown something at you, like a shoe, maybe. As according to her,



Of the film, Sonam Kapoor earlier told PTI, "Veere Di Wedding looks so different. There should be more such films, this should be the norm. In Hollywood there are many female-oriented films that are such big blockbusters and are entertaining. We don't have such films in India."



Veere Di Wedding is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam's sister. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is set to release on June 1.



(With PTI inputs)



