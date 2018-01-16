What's Wrong, Sonam Kapoor?: First Reaction To Veere Di Wedding New Poster

Highlights
The new poster actually captures the different moods of the Veere Di Wedding mains - Sonam looks tensed while Kareena has a chilled out expression while both Swara and Shikha are giving off wedding vibes.
Here are the posters released previously:
Veere Di Wedding is actually Kareena's first film after Taimur was born in December 2016 but dare you call this her comeback film. Speaking to news agency PTI, Saif Ali Khan recently said: "Had you asked this question to her, she would have probably thrown something at you, like a shoe, maybe. As according to her, she has always been around."
Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Weddingwill hit screens on June 1. It was earlier scheduled to be released in May.