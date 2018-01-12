Block Your Calendars For Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding On June 1

Highlights
A wedding to remember and a date that's unforgettable!— BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) January 12, 2018
Block your calendars for Veere Di Wedding on 1st June 2018. RSVP nowww! :) @ektaravikapoor@RheaKapoor@sonamakapoor#KareenaKapoorKhan@ReallySwara@ShikhaTalsania@Nikhil_Dwivedi@vyas_sumeet@VeeRed@RuchikaaKapoor
Few of the reasons Veere Di Wedding is much awaited is because a) Sonam and Kareena together for the first time (yay!), b) it's Kareena's first movie after Taimur was born and c) it looks so much fun!
Earlier, the makers of the film delighted us with some fun posters, which definitely gave us shaadi vibes.
Saade #VeereDiWedding is fixed. Aana zaroor #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding#SaveTheDateMay182018@vdwthefilm@balajimotionpic@saffronbrdmediapic.twitter.com/Is4I3flb0J— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) October 25, 2017
Mahurat out tomorrow. #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding@vdwthefilm@balajimotionpic@saffronbrdmediapic.twitter.com/GeMWsGl0OL— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) October 24, 2017
Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and also stars actresses Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor.
So, Shaadi Mei Zaroor Aana on June 1st.