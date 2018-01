Block Your Calendars For Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding On June 1

Highlights Veere Di Wedding will hit the screens on June 1st Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan star in the film The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor

You are all invited toon June 1st. Yay! Get ready to groove to some bhangra beats, have lots ofand book your calendars for Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's, which will hit the screens on June 1st. On Friday Balaji Motion Pictures' official Twitter handle announced the release date: "A wedding to remember and a date that's unforgettable! Block your calendars foron 1st June 2018. RSVP nowww!" Sonam Kapoor also shared the tweet and has invited everyone to the 'wedding of the season.'or, which song would you like to groove to onFew of the reasonsis much awaited is because a) Sonam and Kareena together for the first time (yay!), b) it's Kareena's first movie after Taimur was born and c) it looks so much fun!Earlier, the makers of the film delighted us with some fun posters, which definitely gave usvibes. Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and also stars actresses Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor. Teamfinished the lengthy first leg of the shooting in the National Capital and then dispersed. They later shot in Phuket. Sonam Kapoor will also feature in, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. The film will hit the screens on January 25th. Sonam also has Sanjay Dutt's biopic in the pipeline.So,on June 1st.