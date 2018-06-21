Sonam Kapoor On Veere Di Wedding Criticised Over Swara Bhasker's Controversial Scene: 'Trolls Are Insecure'

Actress Sonam Kapoor dealt with trolls like a boss after her latest film Veere Di Wedding was reduced to a controversial masturbation scene (featuring Swara Bhasker) on social media. Why does Sonam think that happened? She told Firstpost in a lengthy interview: "Because of insecurity?" Sonam Kapoor, who is not the one to mince her words, elaborated: "Insecurity because we've broken the glass ceiling, we are not showcasing what they think is the abla naari, the correct Hindu woman, the one who needs to be rescued. It's a misogynistic society so it's like when bullies understand they have no real power. Anything that's uninhibited is a show of strength. And certain people don't like that show of strength because you're standing up to the bully in a way."
Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor says it's a "misogynistic society"
- Certain people don't like that show of strength: Sonam Kapoor
- Swara Bhasker said she had 'expected to be trolled
"It's empowering when a woman has control of her sexuality and doesn't at that point need a man for that. Some men are not okay with that," Sonam added.
Swara Bhaker, who faced severe backlash for the masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding on Thursday told news agency PTI that said she had 'expected to be trolled.' She said: "There is an inherent shock value to the scene. There are people in our society who slut shame."
But social media trolls have no limits and they sometimes stretch their opinion on an actor's personal life. Before the release of Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor she was criticised after she added 'Ahuja' to her name after marrying longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja. At that time, she shut the trolls up by saying it her choice.
Speaking to Firstpost, Sonam added: "Anand and I had a very long conversation and we obviously want to have kids eventually. I said, see anyways it's a patriarchal concept, I have my father's last name, I don't have my mother's name, and I want to be part of your family as well, and he wanted to be a part of mine... Now, in our passports I'll be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and he will be Anand Sonam Ahuja. Which I think is amazing. Because I wanted to have the same name as my child and I wanted my child to have my name as well. For now this was the best compromise we could come with where our child has both our names."
CommentsSonam Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Sanju, which features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Sonam is currently in London and once's she's back, she'll start filming The zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, co-starring her father Anil Kapoor.
You can read Sonam Kapoor's full interview here.