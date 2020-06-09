To Birthday Girl Sonam Kapoor, With Love From Veeres Kareena Kapoor And Swara Bhasker

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

On Sonam Kapoor's 35th birthday, her veere Kareena Kapoor took us back to the Raanjhanaa actress' wedding day by sharing a priceless memory on social media. Kareena, who worked with Sonam Kapoor in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, picked a beautiful picture from Sonam's wedding album on Tuesday and shared it along with a sweet birthday note, in which she described their bonding in just three words- "Veeres for life." Calling Sonam a "brave girl," Kareena wished her like this: "Veeres for life... happy birthday, you brave girl." In the picture, Sonam can be seen wearing a fabulous lehenga by Anuradha Vakil which she paired with a spectacular choker, a necklace and matching earrings. Kareena, on the other hand, looks pretty in a pastel pink Anita Dongre anarkali suit.

Check out Kareena's post for Sonam Kapoor here:

Swara Bhasker, who also co-starred with Sonam in Veere Di Wedding, wished the "sassiest and the funniest" actress on social media. Swara, who has also shared screen space with Sonam in Raanjhanaa, posted a picture from the sets of the 2013 film and wrote: "Happy birthday, Sonam! You are among the most wonderful, kind, generous people I know! And the sassiest and funniest! Stay blessed and spread your light! I've learnt so much from you, about being a better, more decent, more generous colleague and friend. I love you! Happy birthday again!"

"PS. This pic is from the first few days of us meeting, #Raanjhanaa shoot. So glad to have met you!" she added.

Swara, who is a close friend of Sonam Kapoor, also shared several fun-filled throwback pictures of themselves on her Instagram stories. Take a look:

Screenshots of Swara's Instagram stories.

We wish Sonam Kapoor a very happy birthday!