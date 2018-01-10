Don't Say Veere Di Wedding Is Kareena Kapoor's 'Comeback Film.' Saif Ali Khan Tells You Why Saif Ali Khan says that Veere Di Wedding should not be called Kareena Kapoor's comeback film

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights Veere Di Wedding is Kareena's first film post-pregnancy According to Kareena, she has always been around, says Saif She's a great artiste: Saif Ali Khan Veere Di Wedding is being filmed in full force. At a recent event, when a reporter asked her husband Saif Alui Khan his take on Kareena's 'comeback film,' the 47-year-old actor said: "Had you asked this question to her, she would have probably thrown something at you, like a shoe, maybe. As according to her, she has always been around," reports news agency PTI. Kareena's casting in Veere Di Wedding was publicized before she announced her pregnancy. Veere Di Wedding also stars Sonam Kapoor and it is produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor.



After Veere Di Wedding. Of Kareena's dedication, Saif said: "

Kareena's film aside, Saif is also looking forward to the release of his daughter Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath. "Sara has her whole life ahead of her. It feels like it is my debut film that's up for a release. It's her dream and I hope all her dreams come true."



Saif Ali Khan's new film Kaalakaandi releases on Friday. The film was cleared for release with an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification, of which Saif told PTI: "The film getting an 'A' certificate is justified as sometimes the children should not watch certain films. I agree with the censor board. I don't want my children to listen to abuses."



Kaalakaandi is directed by Akshat Verma.



