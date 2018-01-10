Don't Say Veere Di Wedding Is Kareena Kapoor's 'Comeback Film.' Saif Ali Khan Tells You Why

Saif Ali Khan says that Veere Di Wedding should not be called Kareena Kapoor's comeback film

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 10, 2018 21:54 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Don't Say Veere Di Wedding Is Kareena Kapoor's 'Comeback Film.' Saif Ali Khan Tells You Why

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Mumbai.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Veere Di Wedding is Kareena's first film post-pregnancy
  2. According to Kareena, she has always been around, says Saif
  3. She's a great artiste: Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor's first post-pregnancy movie, Veere Di Wedding is being filmed in full force. At a recent event, when a reporter asked her husband Saif Alui Khan his take on Kareena's 'comeback film,' the 47-year-old actor said: "Had you asked this question to her, she would have probably thrown something at you, like a shoe, maybe. As according to her, she has always been around," reports news agency PTI. Kareena's casting in Veere Di Wedding was publicized before she announced her pregnancy. Veere Di Wedding also stars Sonam Kapoor and it is produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

After giving birth to Taimur in 2016, Kareena quickly returned to showbiz, first vis-a-vis a fashion show and later by prepping for Veere Di Wedding. Of Kareena's dedication, Saif said: "She's a great artiste and I have seen how well she has concentrated on her health and fitness," he added.
 


Kareena's film aside, Saif is also looking forward to the release of his daughter Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath. "Sara has her whole life ahead of her. It feels like it is my debut film that's up for a release. It's her dream and I hope all her dreams come true."

Saif Ali Khan's new film Kaalakaandi releases on Friday. The film was cleared for release with an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification, of which Saif told PTI: "The film getting an 'A' certificate is justified as sometimes the children should not watch certain films. I agree with the censor board. I don't want my children to listen to abuses."

Comments
Close [X]
Kaalakaandi is directed by Akshat Verma.

(With inputs from PTI)

Trending

saif ali khankareena kapoorveere di wedding

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jet Air HostessHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaSection 377Fire in VadodaraGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................