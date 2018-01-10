Saif Ali Khan On The Paparazzi's Interest In Taimur And Sara Saif Ali Khan said that he and his wife Kareena Kapoor expected this kind of reaction from the media when Taimur was born

Sara Ali Khan, Saif's daughter with his ex-wife Amrita Singh, is all set to make her debut in the movies but is already a celebrity on the social media with her fan following on platforms like Instagram and Snapchat. "Sara is in her 20s; she is getting into the movies, she knows what she is getting into. She is an adult. Taimur has just started his life. It's important for us to make sure he grows up to be a balanced person. Hopefully, he will get used to it; I don't think he knows any better. He knows there are cameras pointing at him all the time," Said said.



Saif Ali Khan himself takes this new culture of cameras with a pinch of salt and never gives it too much attention. "I dress up for myself; I would be happy to dress up for them, I don't know who they are. If I'm going to the gym I will go in my shorts. I know I can dress well and badly. I don't want to be a model for dressing. I want to live my life the way I want to live."

While his wife Kareena's airport and gym looks are a rage on the social media, he has a different take on it. "I admire people who dress up all the time. I admire people who set trends. For me, these are not important things. I want the freedom to be the way I am. There might be a day I would wake up and say okay, I want to look smart today or there might be a day where I am like it's not a great day for me and I'll just wear a hat and sunglasses. The point is we are all are being photographed everywhere, a lot more than earlier.



Saif Ali Khan's attitude is pretty chill but colleagues like Kajol have spoken out against the paparazzi targeting celebrities' children. "They didn't sign up for this," she said to



We hope for the sake of celebrities and the media, it doesn't reach a point where stars have to completely shut themselves off as it happens in the West all the time because photographs clicked by the paparazzi now constitute a significant part of the running of the glamour industry.





