Taimur, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Vacation Pic Is Now Viral. See Here

Highlights Taimur, Kareena and Saif are holidaying in Gstaad Taimur celebrated his first birthday on December 20 He also attended the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch

#prebirthdaycelebrations#babynawab #familyfun#perfectpic A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 18, 2017 at 4:55am PST

#taimursfirstbirthday#birthdayfun @thehouseofpixels A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:58am PST

#birthdayfun#ourloves#pataudidiaries @thehouseofpixels A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 20, 2017 at 5:04am PST

The of the Christmas lunch A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:00am PST

Idk what's happening A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:20am PST

A couple of days ago, Taimur Ali Khan, along with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, flew to Switzerland to ring in the New Year. On Friday morning, a picture of Taimur, Kareena and Saif from Gstaad, a resort town in the Swiss Alps, was being shared widely on social media and in just a few hours, it became viral. (The Internet hearts this picture of the Pataudis and so do we). Taimur, Kareena and Saif are twinning in black. Little Taimur, sitting on a snow Kart, definitely steals the attention. Here's the viral picture we are talking about.Switzerland is Kareena's favourite holiday destination. Several months ago Kareena and Saif took Taimur to Gstaad for his first vacation.Taimur celebrated his first birthday on December 20 in the Pataudi palace. Karisma Kapoor, her children, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore and Kareena' s uncle Karan Kapoor, also came to Pataudi to celebrate Taimur's big day.Here are some pictures from Taimur's birthday bash.After the birthday celebrations were done, Taimur attended the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch along with his parents. He was the star of the get-together and the pictures, shared by the Kapoor family, are a proof of that.Seen them yet?Kareena Kapoor, 37, and Saif Ali Khan, 47, married in 2012. They started dating on the sets of their 2007 film. Kareena and Saif have also co-starred in films likeand. Kareena's upcoming project iswhile Saif is awaiting the release. He was last seen in