Taimur, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Vacation Pic Is Now Viral. See Here

A picture of Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan from Gstaad, Switzerland, was being shared widely on social media

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 29, 2017 09:29 IST
1.8K Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Taimur, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Vacation Pic Is Now Viral. See Here

Taimur, Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan photographed during the Christmas brunch

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Taimur, Kareena and Saif are holidaying in Gstaad
  2. Taimur celebrated his first birthday on December 20
  3. He also attended the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch
A couple of days ago, Taimur Ali Khan, along with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, flew to Switzerland to ring in the New Year. On Friday morning, a picture of Taimur, Kareena and Saif from Gstaad, a resort town in the Swiss Alps, was being shared widely on social media and in just a few hours, it became viral. (The Internet hearts this picture of the Pataudis and so do we). Taimur, Kareena and Saif are twinning in black. Little Taimur, sitting on a snow Kart, definitely steals the attention. Here's the viral picture we are talking about.



Switzerland is Kareena's favourite holiday destination. Several months ago Kareena and Saif took Taimur to Gstaad for his first vacation.

Taimur celebrated his first birthday on December 20 in the Pataudi palace. Karisma Kapoor, her children, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore and Kareena' s uncle Karan Kapoor, also came to Pataudi to celebrate Taimur's big day.

Here are some pictures from Taimur's birthday bash.

#prebirthdaycelebrations#babynawab #familyfun#perfectpic

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



#taimursfirstbirthday#birthdayfun @thehouseofpixels

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



#birthdayfun#ourloves#pataudidiaries @thehouseofpixels

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



After the birthday celebrations were done, Taimur attended the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch along with his parents. He was the star of the get-together and the pictures, shared by the Kapoor family, are a proof of that.

Seen them yet?

The of the Christmas lunch

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Idk what's happening

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on



Trying to get Little T's attention but he's still dreaming of Santa!

A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain) on



Kareena Kapoor, 37, and Saif Ali Khan, 47, married in 2012. They started dating on the sets of their 2007 film Tashan. Kareena and Saif have also co-starred in films like Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. Kareena's upcoming project is Veere Di Wedding while Saif is awaiting the release Kaalakaandi. He was last seen in Chef.



Trending

Taimur Ali KhanKareena Kapoorkareena kapoor and saif ali khan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mumbai Fire8 Health PromiseLiving HealthyParliament Winter SessionPrice ComparisonDeals