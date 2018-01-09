Kareena Kapoor And Taimur Are Back From Swiss Vacation. See Pics At Airport

Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur Ali Khan are back from their Swiss vacation. The mother-son duo were pictured at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening. Kareena was dressed in black and complemented her look with a red lip colour and sunglasses while little Taimur, who is an expert at being adorable, wore a red and white striped shirt and blue jeans. He is now well-accustomed to the attention he gets and seemed to be fully aware of the paparazzi around Kareena and him. Kareena, Saif and Taimur celebrated New Year in Switzerland. Saif, whose film Kaalakaandi releases this week, returned a day before and was photographed at the airport on Sunday.
While the family were holidaying in Switzerland, a picture of them from the snowy locales of Swiss Alps, swiftly became viral on social media. It was Taimur's second trip to Switzerland, Kareena's favourite holiday destination.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared a couple of pictures of Kareena and Saif from their New Year party.
Taimur Ali Khan turned one on December 20. His birthday party was hosted at the Pataudi palace. Karisma Kapoor, her children, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore and Kareena' s uncle Karan Kapoor, came to Pataudi to celebrate Taimur's big day.
Kareena Kapoor, 37, and Saif Ali Khan, 47, married in 2012. They have also co-starred in films like Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. Kareena's Veere Di Wedding hits the screens in May. Apart from Kaalakaandi, Saif also has Baazaar in the pipeline.