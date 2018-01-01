Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan, The 'Royal Couple,' In A Pic From New Year Bash. Seen Yet?

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in Switzerland to ring in the New Year, along with son Taimur. The couple welcomed 2018 royally and the pictures shared by ace designer Manish Malhotra, are a proof of that. Kareena and Saif never fail to make heads turn with their impressive style statements at any event and this time also, the duo managed to make the spotlight follow them. Kareena looks stunning in floor-length black gown with a thigh-high slit while Saif complements her in a black tuxedo. "The Gorgeous Royal couple #dapper #SaifAliKhan and the #Beautiful #KareenaKapoorKhan," Manish Malhotra wrote. He also shared multiple pictures of Kareena posing in the black gown and as always, she looks gorgeous.
Highlights
- Kareena looks stunning in floor-length black gown
- Saif complements her in a black tuxedo
- The pictures have been shared by Manish Malhotra
Here are Kareena and Saif's pictures.
Meanwhile, a picture of Taimur, 1, has been shared widely by various fan clubs. Baby Taimur, dressed in red, smiles for the cameras. (oh-so-cute).
Last week, Kareena, Saif and Taimur's picture, clicked in Gstaad, a resort town in the Swiss Alps, went crazy viral. The picture of the Pataudis received lots of love from the Internet. Taimur celebrated his first birthday at Pataudi Palace on December 20 and on Christmas, he attended the Kapoors' annual brunch.
Kareena Kapoor, 37, and Saif Ali Khan, 47, dated for about five years before getting married in September 2012. They have co-starred in films like Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. Kareena's forthcoming film is Veere Di Wedding while Saif awaits the release of Kaalakaandi. His films Rangoon and Chef released last year.