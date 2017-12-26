Viral: Ranbir Kapoor's Pic With Kareena's Son Taimur Is The Internet's Favourite

At the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur stole the limelight. The family event revolved around Taimur, who was attending the annual gala for the first time - last year Taimur was only five-days-old and therefore, had to skip the do. This year, Taimur enjoyed with his aunts, uncles, grandparents and great-grandparents to the fullest. Videos and pictures from inside the event are all that the Internet can talk about. Especially, this picture of Taimur with his uncle Ranbir Kapoor, shared by Neetu Kapoor with the caption: "The 'Star' of the Christmas lunch."
Highlights
- The 'Star' of the Christmas lunch: Neetu Kapoor captioned it
- This was Taimur's first time at the Kapoors' annual Christmas brunch
- Taimur had a gala time with his family
Here are a couple of videos of Taimur being coaxed by his family members to dance and smile and wear shades.
Here's another pic of Taimur with his mamas. We're curious to know what Ranbir is showing Taimur on his phone, which has the little nawab engrossed. "Trying to get Little T's attention but he's still dreaming of Santa,' Aadar Jain captioned the photo.
Karisma Kapoor shared some other top moments from the do. First a picture of Kapoor cousins "with the cutie":
Krishna Raj Kapoor's picture with her three great-grandchildren - Kiaan, Sameira and baby Taimur.
Randhir Kapoor sat for a picture with Babita and his daughters Kareena and Karisma, his son-in-law Saif Ali Khan and grandchildren Kiaan, Sameira and Taimur.
The Kapoor Christmas brunh tradition was started decades ago by Jennifer Kendal, wife of late actor Shashi Kapoor. After Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal's death, the tradition was carried forward by their son Kunal Kapor, who hosted this year's do at his Juhu residence.