Sonam Kapoor's Son Vayu Turns 1. See Kareena Kapoor's Adorable Birthday Wish

Image shared by Kareena Kapoor. (Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor wished Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu on his 1st birthday in the most adorable way. Kareena Kapoor, who worked alongside Sonam Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding, uploaded the cutest picture of Sonam with little Vayu on her lap. In the picture, we can see the Neerja star, dressed in her nightwear and holding a balloon in her hands. For the caption Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday to this little bundle of joy. Sending so much love and blessings." Take a look at the post below:

On Sonam Kapoor's 38th birthday in June, her husband Anand Ahuja posted a super cute picture of the actress along with son Vayu. In the picture, Sonam can be seen with son Vayu in her arms as she smiles away. Anand Ahuja captioned the post, "Mornings like this! Sonam Kapoor... Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it's your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday my Jaan."

Anand Ahuja shared this post for Sonam Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane. The couple welcomed a son in August last year and they named him Vayu.

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi and in the Shome Makhija's film Blind this year.