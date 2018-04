Veere Di Wedding Trailer: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania Swear Through Marriage And Sex Trouble

Highlights It's the story of four friends dealing with a different crisis Sonam's character is struggling to maintain a relationship Kareena's character is freaking out due to a lavish wedding

The much waited trailer of, starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, has finally arrived. And it appears to be one helluva dramedy set against a wedding (and also a divorce) background. Veere in this film refers to the four girlfriends , who have stood beside each other at all times. Sonam Kapoor's character is struggling to maintain a relationship while Kareena Kapoor's character (who is getting married) doesn't see the point of an extravagant wedding planned by her parents. She was also rattled when her boyfriend (played by Sumeet Vyas) proposed. Swara Bhasker's character is going through a divorce and while Shikha Talsania, who eloped to get married, has a crisis of her own.To sum up, the four friends are leading lives with many, many complications. But between the chaos and drama, one thing's for sure - thes are one for all and all for one.Watch the trailer of Veere Di Wedding:Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania launched the trailer of theat an event held in Mumbai today. Before releasing the trailer, the filmmakers released the film's new poster , which came with a disclaimer - "#IAmNotAChickFlick."Take a look at the poster:is produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and directed by Shashank Ghosh. The film will open in theatres on June 1.Tel us what you think about the trailer of Veere Di Wedding in the comments section.