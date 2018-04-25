Veere Di Wedding Trailer: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania Swear Through Marriage And Sex Trouble

The much waited trailer of Veere Di Wedding, starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, has finally arrived. And it appears to be one helluva dramedy set against a wedding (and also a divorce) background. Veere in this film refers to the four girlfriends, who have stood beside each other at all times. Sonam Kapoor's character is struggling to maintain a relationship while Kareena Kapoor's character (who is getting married) doesn't see the point of an extravagant wedding planned by her parents. She was also rattled when her boyfriend (played by Sumeet Vyas) proposed. Swara Bhasker's character is going through a divorce and while Shikha Talsania, who eloped to get married, has a crisis of her own.
Highlights
- It's the story of four friends dealing with a different crisis
- Sonam's character is struggling to maintain a relationship
- Kareena's character is freaking out due to a lavish wedding
To sum up, the four friends are leading lives with many, many complications. But between the chaos and drama, one thing's for sure - the veeres are one for all and all for one.
Watch the trailer of Veere Di Wedding:
(Viewer discretion advised. Some content in this video may be unsuitable for children.)
Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania launched the trailer of the Veere Di Wedding at an event held in Mumbai today. Before releasing the trailer, the filmmakers released the film's new poster, which came with a disclaimer - "#IAmNotAChickFlick."
Take a look at the poster:
Comments
Tel us what you think about the trailer of Veere Di Wedding in the comments section.