Inside Sonam Kapoor's Zoo Zurich Visit With Anand Ahuja And Son Vayu

Lovebirds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are living their best life in Switzerland. The couple, along with their son Vayu, recently visited Zoo Zurich. On Monday, Anand shared some photos from their trip on Instagram. The opening frame featured the family of three admiring an elephant from a distance. In the follow-up pictures, we could see the duo taking turns to walk alongside their son, holding his hand. There was also a solo shot of Vayu at a park. The caption read, "In the maze of imagination. #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal." Take a look:

Also Read: Move Over, Tulips! Kashmir's Almond Blossoms Are The Spring Spectacle That Can't Be Missed This Season

Last year, Sonam Kapoor went on a beach vacation with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their son, Vayu. The actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The first image showed the couple sitting by the beach with their backs facing the camera. Next, there were three snapshots of Sonam with her bundle of joy. The mother-son duo was seen spending quality time playing on the beach. In her caption, Sonam wrote, "A friend recently asked me, 'If I had to drive to meet the person I wanted to be in my wildest dreams, who would that be?' The answer was so clear: it's just me.

The best version of me - a diamond in the rough that experiences and life keep polishing and refining, making me better every day." She added, "Everything I've ever wanted, everything I've dreamed of being, is already here. This picture says it all. It's not about becoming someone else - it's about embracing who I am, completely, and trusting the journey to keep shaping me. Anand Ahuja, I love you. #everydayphenomenal is only with you by my side." Take a look:

Also Read: Vlogger's Beach Hacks To Keep Valuables Safe Goes Viral, But Internet Is Not Convinced

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.