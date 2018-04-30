Anil Kapoor On Rumours Of Daughter Sonam's Wedding: 'Won't Hide Anything, You Will Know Soon'

The decorations outside Anil Kapoor's home over the weekend rekindled the reports of his daughter Sonam Kapoor's wedding with Anand Ahuja but the Kapoors prefer to remain tight-lipped about the details. Anil Kapoor was asked about the decorations and the rumours of Sonam's wedding at an IIFA event over the weekend and he was at his diplomatic best. "Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time. You all will know very soon. We won't hide these details. You will know why there is lighting outside the house," he said. When he was pressed for answers, the 60-yer-old actor deflected the queries by saying, "Let IIFA be the focus."
Highlights
- Decorations outside their home rekindled the reports of Sonam's wedding
- We will share everything at the right time: Anil Kapoor
- Sonam Kapoor also deflected the question about her wedding recently
Sonam Kapoor had a similar answer to the rumours of her wedding during the launch of the trailer of Veere Di Wedding last week. "Today is about the film. You'll all know everything all in good time." Sonam Kapoor is currently on promotion duty of Veere Di Wedding, which releases on June 1.
Karan Johar and Farah Khan, who reportedly have integral roles to play at Sonam Kapoor's sangeet, were also spotted at Anil Kapoor's bungalow. Also, on Saturday night, instead of the Kapoors, Karan Johar hosted Maheep's birthday party at his home.
Sonam Kapoor and Bhane owner Anand Ahuja are reportedly getting married on May 7 while their pre-wedding ceremonies will be spread over the preceding weekend. The month of May will be busy for Sonam Kapoor work-wise. Apart from the promotion of Veere Di Wedding, Sonam will also attend the Cannes Film Festival. Sonam, who will complete eight years this time, will walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15.