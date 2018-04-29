Karan Johar Hosts Maheep Kapoor's Birthday Bash. See Pics And Video Celebs assembled at KJo's home for a fabulous party

Sanjay and Maheep opted for a casual look Sanjay Kapoor posted a video from the cake cutting Their daughter Shanaya also attended the do



Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a cozy get-together at his Mumbai residence to celebrate jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor's birthday. The usual party gang comprising Malaika and Amrita Arora, Sidharth Malhotra assembled at KJo's home for a fabulous party. Maheep's niece Rhea Kapoor and nephews Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Marwah also joined the group. Maheep arrived with her actor husband Sanjay Kapoor and daughter Shanaya. Sanjay Kapoor posted a video from the cake-cutting, which proves that the gang was in high spirits. Amrita posted a photo of herself and Malaika with the birthday girl and the host of the party. Check out photos and videos from Maheep's party:Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor were dressed casually - because denims and shirt/tee was a match made in heaven. Shanaya looked chic in a stylish pair of jeans coupled with a white lace top.Rhea arrived solo while Mohit Marwah was accompanied by his wife Antara. Arjun Kapoor wore a Balmain sweatshirt to the do. The Kapoors are reportedly gearing up for a big wedding in the family. Reports of Sonam Kapoor's impending wedding with Anand Ahuja resurfaced after the photos of Anil Kapoor's decked-up house hit the Internet. The wedding is reportedly scheduled for May 7 while the pre-wedding ceremonies will be held over the preceding weekend.Malaika Arora was the yin to her sister Amrita's yang.Dino Morea arrived with Nandita Mahtani while Sidharth Malhotra drove himself to the party.We hope the party group shares some more photos! NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter