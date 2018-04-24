Shraddha Kapoor Preps For 'Biggest Haldi Ceremony' Of 2018; The Internet Thinks It's Sonam Kapoor's Haldi

Shraddha Kapoor sent the internet into a meltdown by posting a photo of herself admiring a yellow lehenga, which she captioned: "Getting ready for the biggest haldi ceremony of the year." The 31-year-old actress did not tag anyone, which added to the confusion. Some Facebook users hoped to get an answer from the Aashiqui 2 actress while some have assumed that she preparing for her colleague Sonam Kapoor's haldi ceremony. Reports of Sonam Kapoor getting married to her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja have been circulating on the Internet for quite some time now - and there are many versions of the Kapoor-Ahuja wedding. Early reports stated that Sonam Kapoor will get married in the last week of April while the latest intel suggests that the wedding has been scheduled for May 8.
Shraddha has only shared the glimpse of the outfit she'll wear to "the biggest haldi ceremony of the year" but she did not reveal when that would be. It need not be for Sonam's haldi ceremony. Maybe, Shraddha Kapoor shared a glimpse of her outfit for her upcoming film Stree.
On Tuesday, Sonam Kapoor kind of dismissed "gossip" attributed to "sources close to her" as "freaking hilarious." These maybe reports of her impending wedding or something else. Your guess is as good as ours.
Some of the gossip that's coming out from the sources close to me is freaking hilarious— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 24, 2018
Sonam Kapoor also shared the teaser of upcoming film Sanju, in which she has an extended cameo. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic on the actor.