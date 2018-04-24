Shraddha Kapoor Preps For 'Biggest Haldi Ceremony' Of 2018; The Internet Thinks It's Sonam Kapoor's Haldi Shraddha Kapoor shared the look of the outfit she will wear to the "the biggest haldi ceremony of the year"

Shraddha Kapoor posted this photo. (Image courtesy: Facebook) New Delhi: Highlights The Internet thinks Shraddha is getting ready for Sonam's haldi ceremony But it could be an outfit for her upcoming film Stree The trailer of Sonam Kapoor's new film will be out tomorrow lehenga, which she captioned: "Getting ready for the biggest haldi ceremony of the year." The 31-year-old actress did not tag anyone, which added to the confusion. Some Facebook users hoped to get an answer from the Aashiqui 2 actress while some have assumed that she preparing for her colleague Sonam Kapoor's haldi ceremony.



Shraddha has only shared the glimpse of the outfit she'll wear to "the biggest haldi ceremony of the year" but she did not reveal when that would be. It need not be for Sonam's haldi ceremony. Maybe, Shraddha Kapoor shared a glimpse of her outfit for her



Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor post here:







On Tuesday, Sonam Kapoor kind of

Some of the gossip that's coming out from the sources close to me is freaking hilarious — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 24, 2018







Sonam Kapoor is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding. The film's trailer will be out on April 25 while the film will release on June 1. Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashank Ghosh and it also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.



Sonam Kapoor also shared the teaser of upcoming film Sanju, in which she has an extended cameo. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic on the actor.



