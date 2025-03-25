Why Fans Are Amazed At Shraddha Kapoor's Viral Picture From School

Shraddha Kapoor has always had a genuine connection with the audience, due to her girl-next-door vibe and relatability factor. The actress gained stardom with her character Aarohi in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2. She was seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

Shraddha is also one of the most followed Bollywood actresses on Instagram. Her fun and relatable content has ensured a massive fan following over the years.

An old picture of the Stree actress has now gone viral online. It seems like the picture was clicked on the last day of her school as she has farewell messages written on her white uniform and some on her face.

Fans are amazed how Shraddha, who celebrated her 38th birthday recently, looks the same. Fans also mentioned how it looks like Shraddha has not aged at all.

The Reddit thread that has gone viral, has comments like "Somebody get Shraddha's Dermat's number. This is insane.....", while another user commented, "Yo she ain't aged a day."

Another fan mentioned, "How come she still looks the same?" Someone else called her, "Sundar Stree", while someone else claimed, "Looks so similar to Padmini Kolhapure."

On the work front, Shraddha delivered a mega blockbuster with Stree 2, in 2024. Stree 3 is already in the works and will release on August 13, 2027.

As per several reports online, she is also being considered for Dhoom 4 with Ranbir Kapoor, and Krrish 4 with Hrithik Roshan. There is also Naagin in her lineup of films. However, the actress has not confirmed any of the above, except Stree 3 which was announced by Maddock Films.



