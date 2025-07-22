Shraddha Kapoor Joins The Fan Club: "<i>Saiyaara Se Aashiqui Ho Gayi</i>"

Aashiqui 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor is the latest celebrity to join the Saiyaara fan club. On Monday, Shraddha Kapoor shared two Instagram Stories, affirming her unconditional love for Mohit Suri's latest offering.

What's Happening

In the first story, Shraddha Kapoor is seen clapping and hooting inside a theatre as the end credits flash on screen.

The caption on the post read, "Saiyaara se Aashiqui ho gayi hai mujhe." She added a heart, a loved-up and a teary-eyed emoji to the post.

In the next slide, Shraddha shared a still featuring the eyes of Aneet Padda. In the caption, she wrote, "Pure cinema... pure drama... pure magic. Uff... bohot time baad itna emotion feel kiya hai... (After a long time, felt a surge of emotions)."

She added, "Iss moment ke liye 5 baar dekhongi (Will watch it five times for this scene)."

For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor delivered a bumper hit with Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 (2013). In the film, she played Arohi, a character who still resonates with the audience. Shraddha was paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Saiyaara Mania

From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, from Anurag Basu to Subhash Ghai - celebrities have been pouring love and appreciation for the film. Saiyaara created a mass-hysteria among viewers. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore benchmark within four days of its release. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Shraddha Kapoor, who had collaborated with Mohit Suri in Aashiqui 2, praised Saiyaara filmy style.