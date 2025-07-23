Watch: Shraddha Kapoor And Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody Pick <i>Saiyaara</i> For Their Movie Date

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, led by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continues to wreak havoc at the box office. A video has now gone viral online where Shraddha Kapoor is seen enjoying the film with rumoured partner, film writer Rahul Mody.

Shraddha Kapoor has been reportedly dating Rahul Mody for a while now. While neither of them has confirmed the relationship, their social media game now and then drops several hints on the same.

What's Happening

A video has been making the rounds on social media where Shraddha Kapoor is seen dressed in casuals as she enjoys a movie date with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody.

The video opens with their visuals, seated next to each other as they watch Saiyaara. They were seen exiting the theatre thereafter.

Shraddha Kapoor had also shared a video of her thoroughly loving Saiyaara on the big screen on her Instagram stories.

She had captioned it, "Saiyaara se Aashiqui ho gayi hai mujhe. Pure cinema, pure drama, pure magic. Uff... bohot time baad itna emotion feel kiya hai... Iss moment ke liye 5 baar dekhungi" (Uff... felt so emotional after such a long time... I'll watch it five times just for this moment)."

About Shraddha Kapoor And Rahul Mody

Back in February, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody attended a wedding reception together. In a viral video, the actress was seen dressed in a beige-coloured lehenga. She greeted the newlyweds with folded hands and then hugged the hosts. Rahul, on the other hand, wore a white suit.

Rumours about Shraddha Kapoor dating Rahul Mody began after they were spotted together on several occasions last year. They also attended a friend's wedding in March.

Work

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2024 release, Stree 2. It was the biggest hit of the year, raking in excellent numbers at the box office. To the delight of her fans, the actress will also be a part of Stree 3. The film will be released in theatres on August 13, 2027.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara is rewriting box office rules with its stellar box office numbers from day one. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film is now one of the top five highest-grossing films of the year.

In A Nutshell

Shraddha Kapoor rose to fame with Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 (2013) alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She was seen enjoying the filmmaker's latest blockbuster, Saiyaara, in the theatre with her rumoured partner, Rahul Mody.

