In Shraddha Kapoor's Latest Dance Video, Don't Blink Or You'll Miss Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody's Cameo

Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody for a while now. While neither of them has confirmed the relationship, their social media game now and then drops several hints on the same.

The recent one being Rahul's cameo in Shraddha's latest Instagram post. The actress shared a dance video of herself on the social media platform. While her unfiltered dance moves left her followers in splits, eagle-eyed fans also spotted Rahul making a brief appearance in the clip. At the end of the video, Rahul was seen sitting in a chair behind a dancing Shraddha.

In the caption, she wrote, "Kaun maaykalal meri bhankas rok sakta hai ??? [Who can stop me from doing this nonsense?]." Reacting to the post, singer Armaan Malik wrote, "Hahahaha ded."

Watch the video here:

Back in February, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody attended a wedding reception together. In a viral video, the actress was seen dressed in a beige-coloured lehenga. She greeted the newlyweds with folded hands and then hugged the hosts. Rahul, on the other hand, wore a white suit. Read the full story here.

Rumours about Shraddha Kapoor dating Rahul Mody began after they were spotted together on several occasions last year. They also attended a friend's wedding in March.

Earlier, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, "After working on the film, they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don't feel the need to hide their affair. And that's the reason they are getting spotted together more often."

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2024 release, Stree 2. It was the biggest hit of the year, raking in excellent numbers at the box office. To the delight of her fans, the actress will also be a part of Stree 3. The film will be released in theatres on August 13, 2027.