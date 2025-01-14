Shraddha Kapoor's <i>Nagin</i> Has A Big Update "Finally", Reveals Producer Nikhil Dwivedi

A few years ago, Shraddha Kapoor was in news for being a part of Nagin, a trilogy about a shape-shifting snake. While there was no news of the film for a while, producer Nikhil Dwivedi has now shared a big update on it.

On the first page of the script it read, "Nagin: An Epic Tale of Love and Sacrifice." The script also mentioned, "Created and Developed by SAFFRON Magicworks."

On Tuesday morning, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Nikhil shared a glimpse of the script on his Instagram Stories, along with the caption, "Makar Sankranti and Finally...," thus suggesting that the film is ready to go on floors soon.

Check out the picture here:

During an earlier interview, Nikhil had spoken about casting Shraddha for the role.

Emphasising on how he felt Shraddha was the right choice for the role, he said, "The only person I really thought of was Shraddha because I think she is one of the few actresses we have who has this unique quality of being a girl next door and can turn into a very sensuous woman the next day if she wants to."

Back in 2020, the actress had also tweeted about the same.

Sharing how she felt about playing Nagin, Shraddha wrote on X, "It's an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring, and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore."

Shraddha Kapoor is currently riding high after the massive success of her 2024 blockbuster Stree 2. With a box-office collection of more than Rs 800 crore worldwide, Stree 2 was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024.

