Shraddha Kapoor And Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody Attend A Wedding Reception Together

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were spotted on several occasions together

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody pictured at the reception
Shraddha Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody attended a wedding reception together recently, putting their breakup rumours to rest. A few days ago, Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture from the reception on her Instagram Stories. In a now-viral video, we can see Shraddha Kapoor greeting the newlyweds with folded hands. Shraddha Kapoor then hugs the hosts. Shraddha looked pretty in a  beige-coloured lehenga. She was joined by rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody. 

Last year, at the trailer launch event of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor was asked when she's getting married. Dressed in a red saree and sporting a long braid (cue - Stree reference), Shraddha Kapoor replied with a smile on her face, "Woh Stree hai, usse jab dulhan banna hai woh banegi" (She is Stree; she will become a bride whenever she feels like)." The audience got amused with her witty reply.

Rumours of Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody's dating began after they were spotted together on several occasions last year. They also attended a friend's wedding in March.

Earlier, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, "After working on the film, they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don't feel the need to hide their affair. And that's the reason they are getting spotted together more often."

Meanwhile, the rumoured couple, reportedly, parted ways. However, Shraddha Kapoor hasn't denied her relationship rumours or accepted them till date. 

