'Never Said Trump Was Lying, No Mention Of China': Rahul Gandhi On PM Speech

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not naming China in his address during the Operation Sindoor discussion and for not directly refuting US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, the Lok Sabha LoP further alleged that the government has avoided addressing the role of China in the recent Indo-Pakistan conflict.

"He never said it clearly that Trump was lying... In his entire speech, not once did he mention China. The whole nation knows that China helped Pakistan in every way, but the Prime Minister and Defence Minister never named China anywhere in their speeches," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition, accusing it of finding new "excuses" to oppose army operations, including the Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The Prime Minister, while speaking during the Operation Sindoor discussion in the Lok Sabha, said that the entire country is "laughing" at the opposition. PM Modi specifically targeted the Congress and said that opposing the armed forces has been the "old attitude" of the Congress party.

"Terrorists are crying, their masterminds are crying and seeing them cry, some people are crying here too. They tried to play a game during the surgical strike; it didn't work. During the airstrike, they tried playing another game. That didn't work either. When Operation Sindoor took place, they adopted a new tactic--"Why did you stop?"...Waah re bayan bahaduron! You need one or the other excuse to oppose. So, not just me but the entire country is laughing at you," the Prime Minister said.

"I have said this earlier too, that India is a land of 'Buddha,' not yuddha (war). We want prosperity and peace," PM Modi said, emphasising that the path to prosperity and peace passes through strength.

Sharpening his attacks on Congress over P Chidambaram's remarks, the Prime Minister said that they dare to ask for proof that the Pahalgam attackers were from Pakistan.

"Opposing the armed forces, negativity for the armed forces has been the old attitude of Congress... Pull up all of Pakistan's statements and the statements of those who are opposing us here; they are exactly the same with a full stop and comma... The country is surprised that Congress has given a clean chit to Pakistan. They dare to ask for proof that the Pahalgam attackers were from Pakistan," he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)