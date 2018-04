Sonam Kapoor Tweets About 'Freaking Hilarious' Gossip About Her But Doesn't Elaborate

Highlights Sonam Kapoor is reportedly getting married in May. Or is she? Sonam released the new poster of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding Veere Di Wedding's trailer will be out on April 25

Some of the gossip that's coming out from the sources close to me is freaking hilarious — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 24, 2018

Sonam Kapoor's tweet on Tuesday is very, very confusing. The 32-year-old actress tweeted: "Some of the gossip that's coming out from the sources close to me is freaking hilarious." As of now, the only unconfirmed viral reports regarding the actress are about her impending wedding with Bhane owner Anand Ahuja. A lot has been written and crossed about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reported wedding. Websites and industry insiders seem to have different versions of the Kapoor-Ahuja wedding. A seasoned journalist confirmed that the wedding is to take place on April 28 but latest intel suggests the wedding will take place in May. In the last few weeks "sources" close to theactress have aligned their stories and revealed the said wedding will be held on May 8 at Sonam's aunt's bungalow in Mumbai.A few days ago, it was also reported that Farah Khan is choreographing Sonam's sangeet and Karan Johar will dance totitle track.So, is this Sonam's way to dispel the rumours?When a Twitter user asked Sonam to elaborate, she replied:Is Sonam Kapoor getting married in May? Your guess is as good as ours.Reports about her wedding appears to be least of her worries as Sonam Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film. She shared a new poster of the film and announced that the trailer will be out on April 25. Check out the latest poster ofalso stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film is directed by Shashank Ghosh and it is produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor. Veere Di Wedding will open in theatres on June 1