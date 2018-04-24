Sonam Kapoor Tweets About 'Freaking Hilarious' Gossip About Her But Doesn't Elaborate

Sonam Kapoor's tweet on Tuesday is very, very confusing. The 32-year-old actress tweeted: "Some of the gossip that's coming out from the sources close to me is freaking hilarious." As of now, the only unconfirmed viral reports regarding the actress are about her impending wedding with Bhane owner Anand Ahuja. A lot has been written and crossed about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reported wedding. Websites and industry insiders seem to have different versions of the Kapoor-Ahuja wedding. A seasoned journalist confirmed that the wedding is to take place on April 28 but latest intel suggests the wedding will take place in May. In the last few weeks "sources" close to the Neerja actress have aligned their stories and revealed the said wedding will be held on May 8 at Sonam's aunt's bungalow in Mumbai.
Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor is reportedly getting married in May. Or is she?
- Sonam released the new poster of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding
- Veere Di Wedding's trailer will be out on April 25
A few days ago, it was also reported that Farah Khan is choreographing Sonam's sangeet and Karan Johar will dance to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo title track.
So, is this Sonam's way to dispel the rumours?
Some of the gossip that's coming out from the sources close to me is freaking hilarious— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 24, 2018
When a Twitter user asked Sonam to elaborate, she replied:
Like everything https://t.co/DGIdgfEG3x— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 24, 2018
Is Sonam Kapoor getting married in May? Your guess is as good as ours.
Reports about her wedding appears to be least of her worries as Sonam Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding. She shared a new poster of the film and announced that the trailer will be out on April 25.
Comments
You think you know my Veeres & me well enough? It's never what it looks like! Veere Di Wedding Trailer on 25th April. #imnotaCHICKflick#KareenaKapoorKhan@ReallySwara@ShikhaTalsania@vyas_sumeet@RheaKapoor@ektaravikapoor@balajimotionpic@saffronbrdmedia@vdwthefilmpic.twitter.com/OyPabbDCs1— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 23, 2018
Veere Di Wedding also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film is directed by Shashank Ghosh and it is produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor. Veere Di Wedding will open in theatres on June 1.