Sonam Kapoor Tweets About 'Freaking Hilarious' Gossip About Her But Doesn't Elaborate

Some of the gossip that's coming out from the sources close to me is freaking hilarious

You think you know my Veeres & me well enough? It's never what it looks like! Veere Di Wedding Trailer on 25th April. #imnotaCHICKflick#KareenaKapoorKhan@ReallySwara@ShikhaTalsania@vyas_sumeet@RheaKapoor@ektaravikapoor@balajimotionpic@saffronbrdmedia@vdwthefilmpic.twitter.com/OyPabbDCs1