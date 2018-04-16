In Today's Rumours: One On Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh, Another On Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja

If you were expecting an update on Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding then no, this story is not about that. But the latest intel on Deepika and Ranveer is equally exciting. A mid-day report states that the Ram Leela co-stars are in talks with Yash Raj Films to star in a romantic comedy, which will be directed by Maneesh Sharma (Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat). Deepika and Ranveer have co-starred in the aforementioned Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat" - all three directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. If the deal materialises, then Deepika and Ranveer will co-star outside Bhansali Productions for the first time (not counting Finding Fanny, in which Ranveer had a cameo).
As for working with YRF, while Ranveer Singh was launched by the production giant, Deepika has also featured in few films by YRF such as Bachna Ae Haseeno and Lafangey Parindey.
But Wait... we're not letting you go without an update on at least one celeb wedding - make way for the latest rumours regarding Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding.
In another story, mid-day has reported that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's sangeet ceremony will be choreographed by Farah Khan (who recently choreographed a song in Veere Di Wedding). "Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita requested Farah to choreograph her daughter's sangeet. Farah immediately agreed and told Sunita that it'd be her wedding gift to the bride. Sangeet rehearsals with family members have already started at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow since last week," a family member told mid-day. In addition, Karan Johar is dancing to Sonam's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo track.
reportedly take place in Mumbai on April 29. "The nuptials will be an intimate affair with immediate family and close friends. They are also considering having the sangeet on the same day as the wedding. A grand reception with their industry friends is also on the cards," a source told mid-day.
Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding. The film's trailer will be out on April 19 while the film releases on June 1.