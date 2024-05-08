From 'Shoefies' To Couple Pics, Anand Ahuja's Wedding Anniversary Posts For Sonam Kapoor Are Pure Gold

Anand Ahuja shared this image. (courtesy: AnandAhuja)

On the occasion of 6th wedding anniversary, Anand Ahuja went all the way. He shared a series of posts on his Instagram account to celebrate the special day. After sharing solo photos of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja shared pictures of himself with Sonam. The pictures trace their journey of love over the years. Sharing the pictures, Anand Ahuja wrote, "everywhere together." A fan wrote in the comments section, "Vayu's beautiful parents." Another fan wrote, "Now that's a beautiful couple. Always so happy together too." Take a look:

Anand Ahuja, a sneakers lover, shared a bunch of photos featuring pairs of shoes. Anand wrote in the caption, "8 #shoefies for 8 years together @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal." Take a look:

Sharing the solo pictures of Sonam Kapoor, Anand wrote, "Sonam Kapoor, you are the reason we feel and understand of our place in the universe. You teach us our sense of self and understanding of community. I'm so grateful to be married to you for 6 years and for you to be my girlfriend for 8! And I'm excited to be on this journey with you for all our lifetimes. Thank you for teaching us by your own example our lightness of being. Love you love you. #EverydayPhenomenal." Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor also shared a video featuring moments from their date nights and other festivities. She wrote, "To the love of my life. My everything , Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support is my anchor and safe place. Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express. #everydayphenomenal." Take a look:

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja got married on May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are parents to a baby boy Vayu.