Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Spotted In Mumbai As Rumours About Wedding Grow Stronger

The rumours around Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's impending wedding refuse to die down. A day after it was reported that Farah Khan has been appointed as Sonam's sangeet choreographer, a Filmfare report stated the Sonam and Anand have bought a house in London, where they will live after their wedding. Amid these media reports, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were spotted in Bandra. Sonam Kapoor, dressed in a chikankaari suit, ignored the paparazzi while Anand, who owns fashion label Bhane, walked behind her. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reported wedding is scheduled to take place later this month or in the first week of May.
Highlights
- Sonam and Anand will reportedly shift to London after their wedding
- The couple was spotted in Bandra on Monday
- Sonam's sangeet will reportedly be choreographed by Farah Khan
Take a look at Sonam and Anand's latest photo:
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have frequently been spotted in London for vacations and now the couple is reportedly planning to shift there for good. "Sonam and Anand have bought a two bedroom apartment in Notting Hill. The couple will move to London soon after their wedding," a source told Filmfare. Sonam will reportedly shuttle between Mumbai and London for films.
awaiting the release of Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. The Shashank Ghosh-directed film will open in theatres on June 1.
After Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor will get busy with The Zoya Factor, which also features Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. Sonam Kapoor will also be seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, which is releasing later this year.