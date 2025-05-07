Rajkummar Rao On <i>Stree 2's</i> Success: "I Will Be A Fool To Think That The Film Worked Because Of Me"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Stree franchise is a significant success in Maddock's offerings. Rajkummar Rao highlights teamwork in the franchise's commercial success. Stree 2 broke box office records on August 15, 2024, following its predecessor.

The Stree franchise is one of Maddock's biggest hits in their horror-comedy universe. Led by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana, the film is a laughter riot and has a massive fan following.

While Stree was first released on August 31, 2018, and won over the audience with some incredible performances and strong storytelling, Stree 2 shattered all box office records on August 15, 2024.

In a conversation with ETimes recently, Rajkummar Rao spoke about the importance of teamwork that led to the massive commercial success of the Stree franchise. He also emphasized how he would be a fool to take the entire credit of the film's success, as his own.

Rajkummar said, "Stree became Stree because people loved it so much. And I would be a fool to think that Stree worked because of me. It worked because of the story, because of the love the first part received. Of course, did I contribute as an actor? Yes, I did a lot. As Bikki, yes, I did a lot. But so did Amar, so did Deenu (Dinesh Vijan), so did all the departments involved in making that film."

Calling it all a team effort, the actor further added, "Because we are the faces on the posters, people start saying Stree this, Stree that. But yes, everybody works on the film. It's a team effort. That doesn't mean every film is going to be like that, because every film is different. Every film has its own destiny. As long as my films are making enough money for my producers not to incur losses, and we keep telling these stories - I'm very happy with that."

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in yet another Maddock production titled Bhool Chuk Maaf with Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 9, 2025.

