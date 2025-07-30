Rajkummar Rao's <i>Behen Hogi Teri</i> Accused Of Hurting Religious Sentiments. Details Inside About The Legal Case

Rajkummar Rao has found himself embroiled in a legal case over a scene in his 2017 film Behen Hogi Teri. He is facing a court case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The case also mentions director Nitin Kakkar, producer Amul Vikas Mohle, and actress Shruti Haasan.

What's Happening

Rajkummar Rao is currently facing a legal case against him for his film Behen Hogi Teri, over a poster and a particular scene.

According to the controversy that's making the rounds, the scene in question shows Lord Shiva wearing slippers, which was offensive to a section of viewers.

The case has its next hearing today at a Jalandhar court. The issue resurfaced because Rajkummar Rao did not attend a hearing scheduled before, prompting a non-bailable warrant.

Yesterday (July 29, 2025), Rajkummar Rao surrendered in a Jalandhar court and marked his presence at 4 PM. Judge Srijan Shukla granted him bail.

Rajkummar Rao was previously given an anticipatory bail. But he was then issued a non-bailable warrant as he missed the assigned court date.

2017 Complaint That Led To The Case

The case was first filed in 2017. Ishant Sharma, a Hindu leader and film producer, filed the case at Police Division No 5 in Jalandhar, as reported by Bhaskar English.

His statements mentioned how Lord Shiva was represented in a disrespectful manner, which would hurt religious sentiments. The controversy went viral thereafter.

In A Nutshell

No official comment has been received from Rajkummar Rao's team yet on the ongoing legal case. The verdict or next course of action on the legal case is awaited after the hearing taking place today.