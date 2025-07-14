<i>Maalik</i> Box Office Day 3: Progress Report On Rajkummar Rao's Gangster Drama

Rajkummar Rao's Maalik was released on July 11. The film's weekend box office collection is here.

What's happening

Maalik has minted Rs 5.25 crore at the Indian box office on its first Sunday, July 13, reported Sacnilk.

The total collection stands at Rs 14.25 Crore.

The film saw an overall “20.77% Hindi occupancy on Sunday,” the report added. The morning show saw the least occupancy at 8.05%.

As for afternoon and evening shows, the occupancy stood at 22.43% and 29.79% respectively.

Whereas the night show saw a 22.81% occupancy, the report added.

The opening day box office figure for Maalik was Rs 3.75 crore.

The film locked horns with Vikrant Massey's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan at the box office. It marked Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut.

Background

Maalik features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, Saurabh Sachdeva, Saurabh Shukla, Anshumaan Pushkar, Swanand Kirkire, Rajendra Gupta and Baljinder Kaur.

The gangster-drama has been directed by Pulkit. Tips Industries Limited and Northern Lights Films have jointly bankrolled the film.

Rajkummar Rao on Maalik

Rajkummar Rao also opened up about playing a negative role on the big screen.

Speaking to Zoom, he said, “There's a lot more inside me to explore as an actor, which I have not done earlier. Maalik is certainly one of the few things that I wanted to do, and I was waiting for the right script. It's not like action films weren't offered to me before, but the story wasn't there. For me, action is not just action—there has to be a story, and action should be a part of it."

Rajkummar Rao also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's desire to do action films in his career.

“He [Shah Rukh Khan] has said it in his interviews that he wanted to do action films since day one, and it's happening now, and I [RajKummar Rao] am glad. As an audience, I'm loving it, and they were doing well at the box office."