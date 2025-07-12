<i>Maalik</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao's Film Fails To Surpass <i>Bhool Chuk Maaf's</i> Opening Day Earnings

Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao, released in theatres on July 11, but had a modest start at the box office.

What's Happening

The gangster drama earned Rs 3.48 crore on its opening day, as per Sacnilk.

Despite Rajkummar Rao's strong performance and buzz around his shift from regular roles, Maalik couldn't match the opening numbers of his previous film Bhool Chuk Maaf, which had collected Rs 7 crore on Day 1.

The film also fell short of The Diplomat, John Abraham's political thriller, which earned Rs 4 crore on its first day.

However, it did fare better than Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, which opened with Rs 32 lakh.

Background

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik features Rajkummar Rao as the lead, along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Saurabh Sachdeva.

The supporting cast includes Saurabh Shukla, Anshumaan Pushkar, Swanand Kirkire, Rajendra Gupta and Baljinder Kaur.

The film is written by Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit. While Rajkummar's performance has received appreciation, the film has earned mixed reviews.

It has also been criticised for "weak dialogues" and a "confusing plot," which may have impacted its initial box office response.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 out of 5 stars and wrote, "For Rajkummar Rao, Maalik is a meaty assignment. He plunges headlong into the role. That is the only way the lead actor could have gone about his job here because there is little room for subtlety or depth in the plot, the treatment or the character."