<i>Maalik</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's Film Sees A Jump

Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar, released in theatres on Friday (July 11). The Pulkit directorial had a decent opening of Rs 3.75 crore on its first day.

The film further witnessed a growth in its box office figures on Saturday and minted Rs 5.25 crore, reported Sacnilk. With this, Maalik's total domestic collection now stands at Rs 9 crore. The action thriller witnessed a 40 percent surge in the collection on July 12.

Maalik witnessed an overall 18.84% Hindi occupancy on Day 2. The report added that the maximum occupancy was recorded in night shows at 32.85%, followed by evening shows at about 19.14%. Afternoon shows were next at 16.95% and the morning shows recorded 6.40% occupancy.

Besides the lead duo, Maalik also features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Swanand Kirkire, Rajendra Gupta and Medha Shankr in key roles.

Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a violent gangster in the film. In an interview with NDTV, the actor was asked about whether he gets consumed by his onscreen persona while playing a dark character.

Rajkummar said, "Stepping out of such an intense role is easier than getting into it, because getting into it, you're still figuring it out. There's a process of growing your beard and then beating up people, so that takes time. And to understand the core of the character is another thing altogether."

He added, "Because I've never played such a ferocious character before, you know, someone with so much power. His name itself is Maalik, which took me time. But once you get it, then it's a lot of fun, and then the journey becomes very exciting."

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banners of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films.