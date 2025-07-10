Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa In First Interview After Pregnancy Post: "Won't Make Our Child Watch <i>Maalik</i> First"

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are over the moon as they just announced their first pregnancy. They two took to social media yesterday and announced they were expecting their first child.

The caption read, "Elated."

Rajkummar Rao is also gearing up for the release of Maalik, which hits the screens tomorrow on July 11, 2025. After a streak of small-town characters, Rajkummar Rao is seen unleashing a never-seen-before avatar in Maalik, where his ferocious onscreen avatar comes to life.

Usually, an actor gets consumed by his onscreen persona when it's as dark as Rajkummar Rao's in Maalik. Long back, Ranveer Singh had spoken about how he was deeply impacted after playing Khilji's role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, as it was emotionally exhausting.

On the contrary, Rajkummar Rao has a different view of his process.

He says, "Stepping out of such an intense role is easier than getting into it, because getting into it, you're still figuring it out. There's a process of growing your beard and then beating up people, so that takes time. And to understand the core of the character is another thing altogether. Because I've never played such a ferocious character before, you know, someone with so much power. His name itself is Maalik, which took me time. But once you get it, then it's a lot of fun, and then the journey becomes very exciting."

Speaking of playing a violent character, Patralekhaa quips, "I remember I was in Delhi when Rajkummar was shooting for Omerta in Delhi. I went like, 'What is this?' The thing is, something flipped. He doesn't realise how it happens subconsciously, I guess."

On congratulating them for soon embracing parenthood, the couple is gleeful as they respond, "Thank you so much. So happy."

In a playful banter, when we mention not to let their child see Maalik as his or her first movie featuring Rajkummar Rao, the actor laughs.

He says, "No no, not that."

Speaking of fatherhood at an event earlier today, Rajkummar had also shared with NDTV, “I'm going to be a great father, and I'm a great husband so I was being very, very careful.”

Patralekhaa's recent release, Phule too, has gotten her a lot of accolades. She played the role of Savitribai Phule, who had founded the first ever girls' school in India.

Speaking of how overwhelming it is to finally get the validation she has been seeking, the actress says, "I was really happy. But overwhelmed, I don't know. Raj, you tell me."

Rajkummar Rao reacts, "She was happy, but you know, after IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, she received a certain acceptance. When you've missed it and you get it, it's encouraging."

Patralekhaa adds, "You know, doing the right thing, going on the right path, and suddenly there's such a lull and you don't know if it's even for you. And yes, I remember, I started crying when I read the reviews for IC: 814. I went to Raj and started crying, and he panicked, 'What happened to you?' It is just extremely validating after so many years."

As for Rajkummar Rao, he's gearing up for his release tomorrow, Maalik arrives in theatres.