How Shraddha Kapoor Maintains A Personal Connection With Her Fans On Social Media

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a massive fandom on social media, with an astounding following of 94.2M on Instagram.

The actress delivered the highest-grossing Hindi film—Stree 2, last year. She owed her success and gratitude to her fans, who have been loyal to her through her highs and lows.

Shraddha Kapoor is also known for keeping it real and authentic on social media, with her fun and relatable captions.

Her no-makeup makeup selfie game is also strong on social media, often making her fans talk about her effortless beauty game.

Whether it is celebrating her birthday with fans or interacting with them on social media, Shraddha consistently makes an effort to connect with her followers and establish a personal connection.

Shraddha recently spoke about interacting with her fans on social media.

She told Grazia, "I express who I am on my social media page—this is who I am as a person. It's difficult if you try to be someone you're not. If you're confident to own who you are then you can have fun with it. That's what I do—I feel like I don't know any other way. What I love about social media is that I've been fortunate to have developed a special bond with my Insta family over the years. I have the best time interacting with people in my comments; they have the most incredibly funny things to say."

While fans are reeling from the blockbuster that Stree 2 was, Maddock Films has already announced that Stree 3 is in the making.

The film will hit the screens on August 13, 2027.