Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Singing Dil Se Is Pure Gold

Rajkummar, Shraddha recreated a rendition of hit 90s track

The second schedule of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's forthcoming film Stree has commenced in Bhopal and going by Shraddha's latest Instagram post, it appears that they are making the most of their night shoots. Shraddha shared a video in which she is singing along with Rajkummar Rao, who is busy crooning his own rendition of the hit Nineties track. We knew about Shraddha Kapoor's singing skills (fromin) but Rajkummar Rao's hidden talent has floored us. More so, their expressions throughout their duet will leave you in splits. Must say; it's one of the best cover versions of the song that we came across.Watch it here:Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have teamed up for the first time in the horror-comedy,. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, written and produced by duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K. Speaking of working with Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao earlier told news agency IANS that Shraddha is "hardworking and dedicated" and has been "very good."Earlier, Rajkummar had shared a picture from what appears to be one of the locations for the shoot foron Instagram and wrote, "When Horror meets Comedy.."Here's what Rajkummar Rao posted:2018 will be a busy year for Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently busy with three upcoming projects,with Telugu star Prabhas,with Rajkummar Rao andwith Shahid Kapoor. She recently wrapped the first schedule of, for which she had been shooting in the picturesque location of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.Take a look at her travel-and-work diaries on Instagram: Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of Hansal Mehta-directed Omerta , in which he plays British terrorist of Pakistani descent, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh.is slated to release in April.(With inputs from IANS)