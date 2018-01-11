Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's 'Hilariously Scary' Film Is Titled Stree

Stree is the title of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming horror-comedy with duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K, the 30-year-old actress Instagrammed on Thursday. "Andddd we have a title! Shoot starts on our hilariously scary #Stree @rajkummar rao @maddockfilms directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK written by Raj and DK," wrote Shraddha while announcing the name of the film. The 'hilariously scary' movie will be Shraddha and Rajkummar's first film together. While Rajkummar rung the New Year in Thailand with his girlfriend Patralekhaa, Shraddha welcomed the New Year in Hyderabad, where she's currently filming Saaho with Prabhas (more on this later).
Yesterday, Stree stars Shraddha and Rajkummar posted a cute picture, featuring themselves and revealed that their upcoming film will be a laugh riot as it's a horror-comedy while Rajkummar sharing the details of the film, wrote: "Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy."
Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy! With the super amazing @ShraddhaKapoor. Collaborating with my awesome producer #Dinoo@MaddockFilms, the coolest & quirky duo Raj & DK @krishdk & national award-winning @amarkaushik. Can't wait to begin.— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 6, 2017
Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Haseena Parkar, will now feature in Saaho, which is also her Tamil debut and Prabhas' first Hindi film. She also has untitled Saina Nehwal biopic in the pipeline.