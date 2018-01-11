Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's 'Hilariously Scary' Film Is Titled Stree

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 11, 2018 17:32 IST
Shraddha Kapoor with Rajkummar Rao will star in Stree. (Image courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's new film is titled Stree
  2. The stars revealed that Stree will be a horror-comedy
  3. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik
Stree is the title of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming horror-comedy with duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D K, the 30-year-old actress Instagrammed on Thursday. "Andddd we have a title! Shoot starts on our hilariously scary #Stree @rajkummar rao @maddockfilms directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK written by Raj and DK," wrote Shraddha while announcing the name of the film. The 'hilariously scary' movie will be Shraddha and Rajkummar's first film together. While Rajkummar rung the New Year in Thailand with his girlfriend Patralekhaa, Shraddha welcomed the New Year in Hyderabad, where she's currently filming Saaho with Prabhas (more on this later).

This is how Shraddha announced her upcoming film's title Stree on social media.
 


Yesterday, Stree stars Shraddha and Rajkummar posted a cute picture, featuring themselves and revealed that their upcoming film will be a laugh riot as it's a horror-comedy while Rajkummar sharing the details of the film, wrote: "Super excited to be part of out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy."

See the posts shared by Shraddha and Rajkummar.
 
 

2018 will be a busy year for Rajkummar Rao and full of excitement for his fans, as the actor will star in films such as Omerta directed by Hansal Mehta, Fanne Khan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, 5 Weddings with Nargis Fakhri and also Love Sonia. He was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi and critically acclaimed film Newton, for which he received great appreciation.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Haseena Parkar, will now feature in Saaho, which is also her Tamil debut and Prabhas' first Hindi film. She also has untitled Saina Nehwal biopic in the pipeline.

